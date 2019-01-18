Cricket Australia was Friday desperately working to find out why floodlights failed in a Big Bash League game at the Gabba, barely a week away from the venue hosting a day-night Test against Sri Lanka.

The match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder on Thursday evening was abandoned after the lights went out in parts of the ground, leaving players and fans fuming.

“We are now working with Stadiums Queensland to investigate why this occurred, and to ensure there will be no further issues at future matches,” said CA official Anthony Everard in a statement.

The sport’s governing body said under its terms, refunds for fans were not applicable due to 23 overs being played, but offered them free tickets to the Test match in Brisbane next week.

Thunder coach Shane Bond earlier urged a review of the rules after the farcical scenes.

His team had plundered 186 for four in the Twenty20 competition on Thursday evening, anchored by a century from veteran Shane Watson.

In reply, the Heat were reeling at 10 for two in pursuit when two floodlights failed in one part of the Gabba.

After an hour of waiting the match was abandoned and the points split, but Bond felt the lighting was sufficient to carry on.

“There are grounds around the world that have worse lighting even with this light tower out, so that was disappointing,” he told reporters.

“It’s a bad look for the competition and I think there needs to be some reflection or review ... particularly when you have the ability to finish a game of cricket.”

Bond said the match could have been reduced to a 15-over game “which I think everyone would’ve been happy with”.

“We made an offer. We said we would in good faith play the entire (rest of the) game and bowl only our spinners.

“But then the excuse from the match referee and umpires was that conditions were now unsafe.”

Queensland Cricket chief Max Walters said the safety of patrons at the game was their key concern in areas of the stadium with no lights.

“Queensland Cricket will continue to work with the venue to ensure patron comfort and safety for all of our events in the future,” he said