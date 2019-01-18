Mumbai U-16 captain Musheer Khan has been suspended for three years for “ugliest behaviour, gross misconduct and bringing the name of the association to disrepute,” The Hindu reported on Friday.

The decision was taken by Mumbai Cricket Association’s ad-hoc managing committee after conducting an inquiry following a complaint by his teammate and team manager about Khan’s behaviour. Mumbai lost to Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Merchant Trophy quarter-final in Kadapa.

Khan is understood to have made obscene gestures at teammate Vedanta Gadia during an altercation between the two. Team manager Vighnesh Kadam reported the incident to MCA, and Gadia also lodged a formal complaint against the skipper.

The ad-hoc committee heard Gadia, Kadam and Musheer Khan’s version of events along with team members Varun Rao, Saurabh Singh, coach Sandesh Kawle and U-16 chief selector Atul Ranade before implementing the ban.

The suspension letter signed by MCA chief executive CS Naik and Unmesh Khanvilkar to Khan states: “The ad-hoc managing committee found you guilty of gross misconduct and bringing the name of the association to disrepute. It was also noted that you have failed in your duties as captain of the team by resorting to the ugliest behaviour which has shocked the entire team and the committee.”

The player can appeal against the suspension, which currently makes him ineligible to play till January 2022.