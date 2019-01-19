Saurashtra broke the record for the highest run chase in the Ranji Trophy history to defeat Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow on Saturday and join Kerala, defending champions Vidarbha and Karnataka in the semifinals.

Needing 372 runs to complete an improbable turn around after conceding a 177-run lead in the first innings, Saurashtra eased past the target with six wickets to spare thanks to Harvik Desai’s first hundred at the first-class level and unbeaten half centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara (67 not out) and Sheldon Jackson (73 not out).

The successful chase also eclipsed previous record of 371 set by Assam against Services back in 2008-09.

Mammoth and remarkable win by Saurashtra Team in #RanjiTrophy QF against Uttar Pradesh. This is highest run chase so far in history of Ranj Trophy. Kudos Team Saurashtra, immensely proud of you. @BCCIdomestic — Saurashtra Cricket (@saucricket) January 19, 2019

Desai, who had scored the winning runs in India’s u-19 world cup final win in New Zealand last year, had set the stage for a record-breaking finish on Friday with an opening partnership of 132 runs with Snell Patel (72) and maintained a similar tempo on the final day to complete his century.

By the time Desai (116) returned to the pavilion as the fourth wicket, it was Saurashtra’s match to lose with India’s hero in the Test series Down Under, Pujara, coming to bat at number 5.

The experienced batsman negotiated the second new ball with ease and along with Jackson ensured that there were no further hiccups as the two-time Ranji Trophy finallists set up a last four encounter against Karnataka.

Vidarbha will now face Kerala in the other semi-final.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 385 and 194 lost to Saurashtra 208 and 372/4 (Harvik Desai 116, Cheteshwar Pujara 67 not out, Sheldon Jackson 73 not out) by six wickets.