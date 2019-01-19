Serena Williams swatted aside Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-1 in a Melbourne Park mauling that reduced the world number 57 to tears after their third-round match at the Australian Open.

But the 37-year-old won hearts with her gesture after the dominant win as she comforted the youngster at the net. The American, who is in the hunt for her first Grand Slam since having a baby, was heard telling her “You did amazing, you’re gonna make it, don’t cry”.

Yastremska was not even born when the American won her first major at Flushing Meadows in 1999.

Williams said she did not like to see an opponent so distressed but she appreciated that Yastremska cared so much about trying to win their match and “came out swinging”.

“I kind of liked that. It shows she wasn’t just there to play a good match, she was there to win,” the American said. “She wanted to win. That really broke my heart.”

Her compassion contrasted with Maria Sharapova’s attitude when she left Harriet Dart in tears after serving the Briton a 6-0, 6-0 “double bagel” in the first round.

“There’s no time for that, I’m sorry to say,” the Russian responded when asked if she had any sympathy for her opponent.

Serena will play top seed Simona Halep in a blockbuster fourth-clash in Melbourne while Sharapova takes on local hope Ash Barty.