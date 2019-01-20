Former India cricketer Martin Jacob, hospitalised in Vadodara since December 28, is in a critical condition and is struggling to meet the expenses needed for his treatment, reported The Telegraph on Sunday

Martin, 46, has played 10 One-Day Internationals for India and 138 first-class matches. He injured his lung and liver in a road accident and has been in ventilator ever since.

With his treatment costing Rs 70,000 per day approximately, his family is struggling to meet the expenses.

“Since yesterday they have stopped providing medicine to Mr Martin though he is in ventilator. I earnestly request you to send me help at the earliest so that I can save his life. Due to emergency, may I request you to kindly deposit in the bank account of Sterling Hospital,” Khyati, Jacob’s wife, wrote to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, as quoted by Mumbai Mirror.

The BCCI, according to The Telegraph, sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for his treatment and the family managed to pay Rs 5 lakh as well.

Former BCCI and Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) secretary Sanjay Patel also helped Jacob’s family gather the money needed for the former cricketer’s treatment.

Former India cricketer and ex-Baroda coach Jacob Martin met with an accident and is in the hospital.

Wish you a speedy recovery Jacob bhai and praying for your wellbeing. #getwellsoon pic.twitter.com/FDUNI74i3C — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 9, 2019

“The hospital bills have already crossed Rs 11 lakh, and at one point, the hospital had even stopped providing medicine. The BCCI deposited the amount directly and the treatment hasn’t been affected thereafter,” Patel told The Telegraph.

“The BCA has handed over Rs 2.70 lakh only today but more is expected of them… After all, it was under his captaincy that Baroda won the Ranji Trophy,” Patel said.