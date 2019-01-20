Cheteshwar Pujara is back home after a year of playing cricket in challenging conditions which included Test matches in South Africa, England and Australia. While he had his moments in all three tours, the series against Australia stood out.

Pujara scored 521 runs in the four-match series with an average of just above 72.42. He also hit three centuries on the tour. But what made this tour special was the 1268 deliveries he faced in the series.

He was praised for his patient batting and Pujara calls the series the proudest moment of his career.

“I would say so because as I said playing in Australia is always challenging and beating them in Australia is a tough job,” Pujara said in an interview with News18.

“So yeah, this probably is the best series for me personally but when it comes to the toughest series, I still feel that playing Australia in India in 2017-18, when we were 1-0 down and still winning that series was the toughest series I have been a part of.”

The right-handed batsman, after returning to India, led his state team Saurashtra to the semi-finals of Ranji Trophy. But Pujara is now looking forward to the Test championships, which will be held later this year.

“I think the most important thing is the Test championship which is starting from this year. So, to win that as a team and continue the success which we had in Australia is the most important thing.

“We have started winning overseas. And whenever we play overseas now I am very sure we will be a different unit. We will be even more confident as a team.”

India won their first ever Test series in Australia as they 2-1 with the Test in Melbourne ending in a draw. India won the first and final Tests while Australia managed to win the second Test.