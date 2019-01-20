Roger Federer announced Sunday he will return to the clay for another crack at the French Open this year for the first time since 2015.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who won at Roland Garros in 2009, made the announcement straight after being knocked out of the Australian Open in the last 16 by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“It’s a bit of a desire. I’m in a phase where I want to have fun and I’ve missed not doing it,” he told reporters of the French Open.

He missed the tournament in 2016 with an injury and skipped the clay season the last two years.

“I don’t feel it is necessary to have a big break again,” he added.