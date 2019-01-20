India went down to favourites Pakistan for the second time in the week to finish runners-up in the boys’ category of the Asian junior team squash championship in Pattaya, Thailand, on Sunday.

India, who had upset Malaysia in the semi-finals on Saturday, failed to raise their level in the summit clash as they lost 2-0. The two teams had met in the group stage as well and Pakistan had then won the tie 2-1.

The hero of India’s semi-final triumph, Veer Chotrani, did his best to give India the lead, stretching Muhammad Farhan Hashmi to five games but ended up on the losing end of the 2-11, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9 scoreline.

Utkarsh Baheti was then no match to the guile of Abbas Zeb as he lost 11-4, 11-2, 11-6 to end India’s hopes of a turn around.

The Indian girls’ team had bagged the bronze medal after losing to Malaysia in the semi-finals.

Results: Final: Pakistan beat India 2-0 (Abbas Zeb bt Utkarsh Baheti 11-4, 11-2, 11-6; Muhammad Farhan Hashmi bt Veer Chotrani 2-11, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11,11-9)