Alexander Zverev has routinely been anointed as the flag-bearer for the next generation, but the German fourth seed once again failed to live up to his reputation and has now missed out on making the last eight of a major for the 14th time in 15 attempts.

As the second week of the opening Grand Slam of the year got underway, the highly-rated German lost the plot against the former world number three Milos Raonic, crashing to a 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) loss.

So furious was he with his form, the 21-year-old had a major temper tantrum in the second set, whacking his racquet into the ground eight times to leave it a crumpled mess.

It was just the kind of moment to set tongues wagging on Twitter:

Zverev is mad.

How mad?

Nine-time racket smash mad.



He's down two sets to none against @MilosRaonic.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/3sMrk5Lkw4 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 21, 2019

Zverev vs Baghdatis (📽 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/JcM4elUwnf — Ilya Ryvlin (@ryvlin) January 21, 2019

Zverev reminds me of someone here but I can't quite put my finger on it. pic.twitter.com/lLiEDHPVlv — Pseudo McEnroe (@McEnroeTweets) January 21, 2019

“I may seem like an angry person on the surface, but deep inside, I’m actually angrier.” - Alexander Zverev — Incorrect Tennis Quotes (@IncorrectTennis) January 21, 2019

The press room counting out Sascha Zverev’s racket whacks on each replay:



“One!

Two!!

Three!!!

Four!!!!

Five!!!!

Six!!!!!!

Seven!!!!!!!

Eight!!!!!!!!

Nine!!!!!!!!!”



Then, applause. #AusOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 21, 2019

Zverev just produced one of the great racquet smashes his generation will ever see. Absolutely destroyed the thing 9 times. Spectacular. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) January 21, 2019

There were other incidents too:

Some though preferred to focus on the tennis:

Really impressed by Milos Raonic. Beaten Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka and now Alexander Zverev to reach the quarter-finals. Looks close to his end of 2016 form when he was comfortably the third best player in the world. Zverev continues to really disappoint at majors... — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) January 21, 2019

Milos Raonic continues to run through his tough draw and is onto the #AustralianOpen Quarters.



Zverev ✔️

Herbert ✔️

Kyrgios ✔️

Wawrinka ✔️ — Caroline Cameron (@SNCaroline) January 21, 2019