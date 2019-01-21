Alexander Zverev has routinely been anointed as the flag-bearer for the next generation, but the German fourth seed once again failed to live up to his reputation and has now missed out on making the last eight of a major for the 14th time in 15 attempts.
As the second week of the opening Grand Slam of the year got underway, the highly-rated German lost the plot against the former world number three Milos Raonic, crashing to a 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) loss.
So furious was he with his form, the 21-year-old had a major temper tantrum in the second set, whacking his racquet into the ground eight times to leave it a crumpled mess.
It was just the kind of moment to set tongues wagging on Twitter:
There were other incidents too:
Some though preferred to focus on the tennis: