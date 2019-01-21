Virat Kohli continued to be the top-ranked batsman in the ICC rankings while India maintained their pole position in the team charts after a first-ever series win in Australia.

India, sitting pretty at the top, had 116 points in the team charts while skipper Kohli (922 points) was 25 points clear of second-ranked New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (897).

Cheteshwar Pujara, after his dream series Down Under, is ranked third among the batsmen while wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has entered the top-20 with a career-best 17th rank.

In the bowler’s list, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada still topped the charts while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are the best-ranked Indians at fifth and ninth place respectively. Jasprit Bumrah, whose dream first season in Test cricket continued in Australia, has climbed to 15th spot with 711 points.

England will have to win their upcoming three-match series against the West Indies starting on Wednesday in order to retain third position in the rankings while Australia and Sri Lanka will vie for important points in their two-match series starting a day later.

A 3-0 sweep will lift England to 109 points but they will remain behind India and South Africa, while the West Indies will remain in eighth position irrespective of how the matches pans out.

In the other series starting on Thursday, Australia and Sri Lanka will remain in fifth and sixth positions, respectively, irrespective of the result of the series. If Australia sweep the series 2-0, Tim Paine’s side will gain three points and go up to 104. Sri Lanka, on the other hands, will lose two points and slide down to 89. Sri Lanka can go up to 95 points and within two points of Australia with a 2-0 series win.