Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed could be in serious trouble over a remark that bordered on being a racist slur against South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo during the second one-day international between the two teams in Durban on Tuesday, espncricinfo reported.

The Pakistan wicketkeeper’s comments in Urdu, which Phehlukwayo probably did not understand, were caught on the stump mics and soon got social media in a frenzy.

“Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj? (Hey b**** guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?),” said Sarfaraz soon after the batsman had reached his 50 and inside-edged a Shaheen Afridi delivery for a single.

Phehlukwayo had survived a few close calls and was dropped once during his unbeaten 69 run knock that help South Africa win the match after they were 80-5 at one stage while chasing a 204 run target.

It is not yet clear if the match officials have taken cognizance of the comments or whether they plan to take any disciplinary action against the 31-year-old.