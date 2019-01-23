Raghbir Singh Bhola, who was part of the Indian men’s hockey team that won the Olympic gold medal in 1956 (in Melbourne), passed away, aged 92, on Monday at his residence in New Delhi.

Bhola is survived by his wife, Kamla Bhola, three daughters and three grandsons.

He was also part of the Indian team that won the silver medal in the 1960 Olympics in Rome.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) veteran, born in Multan in Pakistan on August 21, 1927, completed his studies from the Delhi College of Engineering and joined IAF as an aeronautical engineer in 1952. He served the IAF for 26 years.

With heavy heart @ioaindia express condolences on the passing of Hockey legend R. S. Bhola. Two time #Olympic medallist, Arjuna awardee and a passionate field hockey player, R. S. Bhola breathed his last today. Our thoughts and prayers to family and friends. #RIP pic.twitter.com/gWwScUeJxW — Team India (@ioaindia) January 22, 2019

He successfully captained the IAF Hockey and Services Hockey Team from 1954-60 and won the Inter-Services Hockey Championship three times and the National Hockey Championship on two occasions.

Bhola, despite retiring from hockey, continued to be involved in the game as member of the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF) selection committee, International Hockey Federation (FIH) international umpire, manager of the Indian hockey team, TV commentator and Government Observer at the Olympic Games.

Bhola, in 2000, was conferred with the Arjuna Award for his achievement in hockey.