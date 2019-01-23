Jamshedpur FC’s Carlos Calvo was handed a three-match ban by All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for his racist remarks against Delhi Dynamos’ Gianni Zuiverloon when the sides met on December 12, The Times of India reported.

According to the disciplinary committee, the incident took place when the players headed to their respective dugout. Earlier in the match, Gianni had allegedly elbowed Calvo during their Indian Super League match.

The disciplinary committee’s report also states that Jamshedpur FC coach Cesar Fernando didn’t deny the charge on Calvo.

Jamshedpur FC are slated to play ATK, Mumbai City, and FC Pune City in their next three games.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters’ Zakeer Mundampara has been suspended for six months for violent conduct against a referee, Goal.com reported on Tuesday.

Blasters midfielder Mundampara, after being shown a second yellow card in an Indian Super League match against Mumbai City FC on December 16, 2018, threw the ball at the referee. He will miss the rest of the ISL season.

Blasters are eighth on the points table with just one win from 12 games. They will take on ATK in Kochi when ISL resumes on January 25.

Chennaiyin FC skipper Mailson Alves has also been handed a three-match ban for elbowing a Delhi Dynamos player after getting into a scuffle.