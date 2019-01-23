Saina Nehwal fought back from a forgettable first game to beat local shuttler Dinar Dyah Ayustine in three games and advance to the second round of the Indonesia Masters BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Nehwal looked completely out of sorts in the opening round against the 50th-ranked Ayustine in the opening game. But that turned out to be just a blip as she regained composure midway through the second game as she turned around a 12-9 deficit to take the match to the decider.

The third and final game was an one-sided affair after the Indonesian kept pace only till 3-3 as Nehwal eased to a 7-21, 21-16, 21-11 win in 49 minutes.

The eighth seed will now face another Indonesian Fitriani Fitriani in the second round.

The win also provided the Indians with something to cheer for on the opening day of the Indonesia’s Masters so far, since only the men’s doubles pair of Manu Atri and B Sumeeth Reddy managed to win their match.

The national champions also had to come back from a first game reversal to beat the new-look Danish combination of Mads Kolding and Niclas Nohr 14-21, 21-19, 21-15.

In the men’s singles, qualifier Shubhankar Dey managed to take a game off former world champion Viktor Axelsen but lost 21-14, 19-21, 21-15 while B Sai Praneeth went down 21-12, 21-16 against China’s Chen Long.

Earlier, women’s doubles combination of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy went down 21-14, 21-14 against the Thai pairing of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

P Kashyap, Srikanth Kidambi and PV Sindhu will be in action later in the day.