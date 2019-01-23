India women completed back-to-back victories over hosts Hong Kong through a hard-fought 1-0 win on Wednesday. The only goal of the game was scored by forward Pyari Xaxa.

This 1-0 victory comes on the back of a 5-2 triumph over the same opposition on Monday. India got off to a good start as forwards Dangmei Grace, combined with Indumathi and Anju Tamang to produce swift attacks, while the home side depended on set-pieces in an effort to inflict damage.

Maymol Rocky’s team earned a free-kick from just outside the 18-yard box on the 17th minute, but Ratanbala Devi’s shot was well negotiated by the Hong Kong defence. Hong Kong goalkeeper Yuen Ki NG was in top as she made made multiple saves on either side of the half to give India the lead.

However, a substitution on the stroke of half-time seemed to do the trick for the visitors. Pyari Xaxa’s introduction after the changeover changed the tempo of the game, as India launched on a flurry of attacks.

Yuen Ki NG made as many as six saves after half-time before Sanju was finally able to unlock the Hong Kong defence on the 68th minute, setting Xaxa through with a delicate pass, which the latter put into the back of the net with great aplomb.

Unfortunately, Xaxa hobbled off with an injury in the dying moments of the match, and had to be replaced by Sandhiya Ranganathan. India will now travel to Indonesia, where they will face off against Indonesia on January 27 and 30.