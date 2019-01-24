PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth sailed through to the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters BWF World Tour Super 500 badminton tournament with straight games wins over Gregoria Mariska Tungjung and Kenta Nishimoto respectively in Jakarta on Thursday.

Sindhu looked a little out of sorts in the opening game as she allowed the Indonesian to fight back from 6-3 and then 19-15 to earn a game point. To her credit, the second seeded Indian kept her cool under pressure to save the game point and then pocketed the game on the second opportunity.

There were rarely any long rallies in the opening game and Tungjung tried to play with a flatter trajectory to catch Sindhu off guard. While the plan worked in the opening game, Sindhu was completely dominant in the second as she opened up a 9-2 lead and controlled the proceedings brilliantly thereafter to win 23-21, 21-7 in just 37 minutes.

On the adjacent court, Srikanth needed seven minutes less to pack off Kenta Nishimoto 21-14, 21-9.

The eighth seed, who had needed just 29 minutes to beat Chong Wei Feng in the opening round, was similarly dominating as he picked nine of the 10 points from 9-8 in the opening game and though Nishimoto managed to string a series of three consecutive points at the later stage, it was all in a lost cause.

Srikanth began the second game with six consecutive points and when he managed to do it again when leading 12-8 soon after the mid-game interval, the result was never in doubt.

In the quarterfinals, Sindhu will play the winner of the match between world champion Carolina Marin and Ga Eun Kim of Korea while Srikanth faces either second seed Shi Yuqi or Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal will take on Fitriani Fitriani in the second round women’s singles clash while the men’s doubles combination of Manu Atri and B Sumeeth Reddy will face fifth seed Danish combination of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen.