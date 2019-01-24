The Sports Authority of India on Thursday suspended four of its officials who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation last week on corruption charges, PTI reported.

The SAI officials alleged to be involved in corruption were director Sanjeev Sharma, VK Sharma [Upper Division Clerk], Harinder Prasad [Junior Accounts Officer] and Lalit Jolly [Dealing Hand, who was previously Laundry Supervisor].

“In accordance with the Central Services Recruitment rules, these four alleged officials have been suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry,” a SAI official was quoted as saying.

“They are in judicial custody till February 1 and the CBI is conducting its own inquiry. Their job remains suspended till they get a clean cheat from the investigating agency,” the official added.

They were arrested after raids were conducted at the SAI headquarters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on January 17. Apart from the quartet, two other private contractors – Mandeep Ahuja and his employee Yunus – were also arrested for their involvement in the alleged racket.

It has been alleged that the officials in question, all belonging to the administrative wing of SAI, demanded a three per cent cut to clear a transport bill of Rs 19 lakh.