Team India pacer Umesh Yadav picked up his second consecutive five-wicket haul as defending champions Vidarbha stunned Kerala within just five sessions in the Ranji Trophy semi-final in Wayanad.

He followed up his seven-wicket burst in the first innings with figures of 5/31 in the second essay as Kerala were bundled out for 91 to hand Vidarbha a win by an innings and 11 runs.

Yadav, who was part of the India team that won the Test series in Australia recently, had run through the hosts’ batting line-up in the first innings to register a personal best 7 for 48. Kerala were dismissed for 105 in just 28.4 overs with just three players reaching double figures.

The second innings turned out to be worse for the first-time semi-finalists in India’s premier domestic competition.

On a pitch which was on the bouncier side, Yadav posed the Kerala batsmen a lot of trouble and was ably assisted by Yash Thakur (4 for 28). Only three Kerala batsmen reached double figures with opener KB Arun Karthik top-scoring with 36 runs.

Brief scores: Kerala 105 all out and 91 all out (Umesh Yadav 5/31) vs Vidarbha 208 all out

(Details to follow)