Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle expects Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul will come back as better players following their suspension for making inappropriate comments on a television chat show.

“Sometimes, what we think is bad news is opportunity wearing different clothes,” Bhogle told Cricbuzz. “I’d like to see Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul come back stronger with fewer distractions. They should realise cricket is everything for them. I won’t be surprised if they come back as better players.”

The two Indian cricketers were suspended on January 11 for their controversial comments in the TV show Koffee with Karan and had to return mid-way through the Australia tour.

But the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Committee of Administrators lifted their provisional suspension on Friday. Pandya joined the Indian ODI squad in New Zealand and Rahul was drafted into the India A side that is playing a five-match unofficial one-day series against England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Now at least Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul know what’s going to happen,” said Bhogle. “Once a call is taken, you may agree or disagree with the call. But at least, there is a call.

“They have already missed four matches. Don’t forget. If the original call was ‘suspended for two matches’, that has already happened. Vinod Rai had said ‘two matches’, Diana Edulji disagreed. But, it’s been four matches now,” said Bhogle.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan weighed in that it’s important for both players to now focus on the game. “With these kind of situations, it’s important not to succumb to pressure from outside.”

“I think Hardik will go out and say “I’ll show everyone, I am gonna perform better than I have been doing.” And, that’s the right way to deal with it. I am sure both of them have learned their lesson,” he said.