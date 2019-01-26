The master of the quick-draw in cricket, MS Dhoni was at it once again at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in the second one-day international.
Chasing 325 to level the series, New Zealand were in a spot of bother when they lost Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson in the first powerplay. Colin Munro was soon back in the hut too when the spinners came on. And that left a lot of pressure on the in-form Ross Taylor and Tom Latham.
But the former had no answer to a moment of magic from the Indian wicket-keeper.
With Kedar Jadhav pushing one through that didn’t turn, Taylor’s outside edge was beaten. As he had overbalanced ever so lightly, his back-foot was off the crease for just a brief moment. A matter of milliseconds. And that’s all it took for Dhoni to whip the bails off. When he appeals to the leg umpire for a stumping, you know the batsman is in trouble more often than not and that’s exactly what happened.
