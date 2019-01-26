Japan’s Naomi Osaka battled past Petra Kvitova 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-4 to win her first Australian Open crown on Saturday. With the win, Osaka also became the top-ranked player, dislodging Simona Halep at the top of the tree.

The fourth seed and US Open champion made it two Grand Slam titles in a row, a rare feat in the women’s game today. Kim Clijsters was the last to achieve this feat, back in 2010-11 other than 23-time Major winner Serena Williams of course.

At 21, Osaka has a world at her feet and her rapid rise to the top over the past year has been nothing short of astounding. One of the most remarkable statistics that came out after the win: Osaka was at a lowly 72 when the 2018 Australian Open started. Now, she rules the tennis world.

During the US Open win, Osaka stood out by matching Serena’s power and mixing it up with superior athleticism. At Melbourne, Osaka displayed nerves of steel to stay in the hunt and to the better of Kvitova. Here’s how Twitter paid tribute to Osaka’s record triumph.

Naomi Osaka is the 26th player in history of the WTA to become No. 1:



Evert

Goolagong

Navratilova

Austin

Graf

Seles

Sánchez

Hingis

Davenport

Capriati

Venus

Serena

Clijsters

Henin

Mauresmo

Sharapova

Ivanovic

Jankovic

Safina

Wozniacki

Azarenka

Kerber

Pliskova

Muguruza

Halep

Osaka — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) January 26, 2019

Naomi Osaka has now won 6️⃣0️⃣ consecutive matches when winning the first set #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/qwKhYf9Hi3 — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) January 26, 2019

Well, after winning the #usopen2018 Naomi Osaka became a star. And now, after winning the #australianopen and becoming world #1, she is a superstar! Congratulations Champ. And @Petra_Kvitova - you are the champion of life!!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 26, 2019

Before last year's US Open, Naomi Osaka was around 160th in career WTA earnings.



She's now around 36th, give or take a couple spots.



Not a bad five months. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 26, 2019

2 majors in a row! This time she’s been “allowed” to enjoy the moment. Much deserved #OsakaKvitova #AustralianOpen — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 26, 2019

Naomi Osaka was ranked #72 at the Australian Open last year. She is now the world number one with two slams. What the hell. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) January 26, 2019

Naomi Osaka's first three titles across juniors, ITFs and tour events:



Indian Wells (Premier Mandatory)

US Open

Australian Open — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) January 26, 2019

Naomi Osaka is the next gen player we needed #AustralianOpen — Fatima 🌧 (@rogerbestbystat) January 26, 2019

Naomi Osaka was overshadowed when she won her first grand slam. So she just won the next slam too to let everyone know. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) January 26, 2019

If you're a future Naomi Osaka late tournament opponent, and she wins tonight, you're wishing she'd have breezed in straights. Coming through such a crucible forges a new level of belief. #AusOpen #AusOpen2019 — DoctoreDiripioRubrum (@SportsDroppings) January 26, 2019

Gosh, Osaka's forehand is brilliant #AusOpen — Kumi Taguchi | 田口久実 (@kumitaguchi) January 26, 2019

Standing ovation 👏 what a regroup from Double Osaka so Impressive her mental fortitude to put behind that 2nd set — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) January 26, 2019

Still early stages in her career, but if Osaka comes back here and still wins after that complete meltdown, she might become an all-time great. — Matter Tips Tennis (@MatterTipTennis) January 26, 2019

Congratulations @Naomi_Osaka_ . A superb achievement and truly deserve on becoming World No1..@WTA pic.twitter.com/OQmt717c4n — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) January 26, 2019

Thanks to both women @Naomi_Osaka_ and @Petra_Kvitova for an amazing final @AustralianOpen — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) January 26, 2019

We are not worthy of Naomi Osaka or Petra Kvitova, but goodness do I feel grateful that we get to watch them. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) January 26, 2019

#Osaka (US 2018-AO 2019) is only the 3rd woman in the past 15 years to win consecutive Grand Slams, after Serena Williams (3 occasions) and Kim Clijsters (US 2010-AO 2011).#ausopen — Gracenote Olympic (@GracenoteGold) January 26, 2019