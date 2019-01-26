Japan’s Naomi Osaka said she was “in a state of shock” Saturday after holding her nerve to battle past Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open in a three-set thriller that also delivered her the world number one ranking.

The fourth seed and US Open champion triumphed 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-4 in a 147-minute epic over the Czech eighth seed to claim back-to-back Grand Slams and become the first Asian tennis player to hold the top spot.

She also became the youngest woman to become world no 1 since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010, and the first woman to win her first two Grand Slams back-to-back since Jennifer Capriati in 2001.

A rattled Osaka almost blew her title hopes with one hand on the trophy when she failed to convert three championship points after leading 5-3 in the second set. The never-say-die Kvitova forced a deciding set before Osaka finally edged ahead with a decisive break early in the third.

Match stats

Osaka – Kvitova

9 Aces 5

4 Double Faults 4

33 Winners 33

33 Unforced Errors 39

3/14 Break Point Conversions 3/10

116 Total Points Won 112

Double Osaka 1st player in women’s @WTA to win her 1st 2 slams back to back since 2001 Capriati — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) January 26, 2019

Naomi Osaka's first three titles across juniors, ITFs and tour events:



Indian Wells (Premier Mandatory)

US Open

Australian Open — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) January 26, 2019

Naomi Osaka is the first Asian player (male or female) to become World No. 1.



And she's only 21yo. pic.twitter.com/xQsNEcW8P8 — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) January 26, 2019

.@Naomi_Osaka_ will become the 26th WTA #1 in singles on Monday, and the 11th youngest at 21y 104d. Youngest #1 since Caroline Wozniacki.#NaomiOsaka #Osaka #AusOpen — Utkarsha Mitra (@utkarsha97) January 26, 2019

January 2018: world No.72

January 2019: world No.1



What a difference a year makes, eh @Naomi_Osaka_? 😊#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/DY2T68q0Ur — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) January 26, 2019

SHE'S DONE IT - 60 wins in a row when taking the first set...



Naomi Osaka is the 2019 #AusOpen champion! pic.twitter.com/FdEkOIMLR3 — 888sport (@888sport) January 26, 2019

Naomi Osaka is the first woman not named Serena Williams to win two straight majors in eight years.



(Kim Clijsters, 2010 US Open & 2011 Australian Open.) — Joey Daniewicz (@JoeyDaniewicz) January 26, 2019

Women to have won consecutive grand slams since 2000: Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jennifer Capriati, Justine Henin, Kim Clijsters, Naomi Osaka #AusOpen — Ronny Lerner (@RonnyLerner) January 26, 2019

Naomi Osaka is on a 14 match winning streak at majors #AusOpen — Sumiro75 (@sumiro75) January 26, 2019