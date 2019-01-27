Manchester City’s quest for four trophies continued with a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley to march into the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

City boss Pep Guardiola labelled talk of a quadruple as “fantasy” earlier in the week, but after cruising into the League Cup final in midweek, the English champions are in contention for a clean sweep of trophies as they challenge Liverpool in the Premier League and face Schalke in the last 16 of the Champions League.

“It is very difficult when teams like this play the way they do,” said Burnley boss Sean Dyche. “Who is going to stop them winning everything if they are in that mood?”

The defeat left Burnley to concentrate on their bid for survival in the top flight as City stretched their remarkable run of late to 28 goals and none conceded in their last six games.

“Everybody wants to play and you have to play good when they do because the others are at a high level,” said Guardiola.

Gabriel Jesus continued his hot streak with a fine individual run and powerful finish past Nick Pope to open the scoring with his eighth goal in five games.

Burnley wasted a great chance to level when Matej Vydra fired wide with just Ederson to beat and within seconds Bernardo Silva’s deflected effort gave City breathing space.

Kevin de Bruyne’s brilliant free-kick then made it 3-0 and another wicked delivery from the Belgian forced Kevin Long to turn into his own net for the fourth before Sergio Aguero rounded off the scoring from the penalty spot.