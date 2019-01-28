Magnus Carlsen won the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament for the record seventh time in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands.

The grandmaster from Norway held Anish Giri to a 30-move draw in the final round after using Sveshnikov. This was his second consecutive title.

India’s Viswanathan Anand finished third after he drew with Vidit Gujarati in 30 moves in the 13th and final round. Anand was part of a three-way tie for the third place with 7.5 points while Vidit tallied seven points.

Both Anand and Carlsen had five titles till 2016 but the latter won the 2017 title to move ahead and added one more on Sunday.

He had a lead of half-a-point over Giri as he had defeated Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof on Saturday in 71 moves.

Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren (7.5 each) took the next two spots. Vladimir Kramnik suffered his sixth loss after surrendering with white pieces to Samuel Shankland in 66 moves and finished last.

In the Challengers section, R. Praggnanandhaa drew his final round with Dinara Saduakassova to finish 11th with five points from 13 rounds. Vladislav Kovalev of Belarus promoted from the challengers to the 2020 masters.