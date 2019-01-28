Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho showcased his skills in a beach football game as the Selecao defeated Japan 11-4 in a game at a beach in Rio de Janiero.

The match, which was held at the Barra da Tijuca Olympic Park, saw the home team’s beach football icon Jorginho retiring and he was honoured prior to his final game. Both Ronaldinho and Jorginho wore the number 10 shirt as the former notched up a hat-trick.

Obrigado Jorginho! 👋 👏👏👏



A serial competitor at the #BeachSoccerWC, the Brazilian played his last game on sand in a friendly against Japan, with @10Ronaldinho by his side 🤙🇧🇷pic.twitter.com/g6t6lMZBkz — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 28, 2019

The dual number 10s linked up very well as Ronaldinho showcased his entire range of tricks – lobs, flicks, turns and well-placed finishes. The ex-Barcelona and AC Milan scored his first and Brazil’s fourth of the game with a tapped shot past the Japanese goalkeeper. He also managed a fantastic overhead lob for an assist for Brazil’s 10th goal.

Ronaldinho, the 38-year-old retired from international 11-a-side football in 2018, but has been known to play a fair amount of futsal and beach football. Jorginho retired from the beach football team, having made 303 appearances for the national side. The 44-year-old is also Brazil’s third-highest goal-scorer in international beach football, having netted 315 times.