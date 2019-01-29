India and Pakistan were pitted in separate groups for both the men’s and women’s events as fixtures for the ICC T20 World Cup, 2020 were revealed in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will take place from 21 February and 8 March, 2020, culminating in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. Hosts and defending champions Australia take on India at Sydney Showground Stadium on the opening day.

Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 will take place later in the year, from 18 October to 15 November, 2020.

Hosts Australia will play the opening match of the Super 12 stage of the tournament on Saturday, 24 October under lights at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a blockbuster match-up against the world’s top-ranked team currently, Pakistan. India will take on South Africa in the second fixture later on the same day at the new Perth Stadium.

The women’s tournament will also feature double-header semi-finals at the iconic SCG on Thursday, 5 March.

The first men’s semi-final will take place at the SCG on Wednesday, 11 November, with Adelaide Oval hosting the second semi-final the following night. Like the women’s final earlier in the year, the men’s final will be played at the MCG, on the evening of Sunday 15 November.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - Groups information

The eight top-ranked teams based on finishing positions from the World T20 2018 in the West Indies have automatically qualified, with the remaining two places to be determined through a qualifying tournament to be held later in 2019

Group A:

Australia (Defending champions and four-time winners – 2010, ’12, ’14, 18)

New Zealand

India

Sri Lanka

Qualifier 1

Group B

England (2009 champions)

West Indies (2016 champions)

South Africa

Pakistan

Qualifier 2

Full women’s fixtures here.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup - Groups information

The top eight-ranked teams based on MRF Tyres ICC World T20I Team Rankings as at 31 December, 2018 have automatically qualified.

Pakistan (2009 champions) and India (inaugural champions in 2007) enter the event as the teams ranked one and two in the world respectively, based rankings as of the end of 2018, and will therefore be in different Groups for the Super 12 stage.

First Round (Sunday 18, October – Friday 23 October)

Group A (Kardinia Park, Geelong): Sri Lanka plus three qualifiers

Group B (Bellerive Oval, Hobart): Bangladesh plus three qualifiers



Super 12 (Saturday 24 October – Sunday 8 November)

Group 1:

Pakistan

Australia

West Indies

New Zealand

First Round Group A team 1

First Round Group B team 2

Group 2:

India

England

South Africa

Afghanistan

First Round Group B team 1

First Round Group A team 2

Full men’s fixtures here.