Carolina Marin, reigning Olympic and world champion, is likely to be out of action for six months after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligaments in Sunday’s Indonesia Masters final against Saina Nehwal.

The 25-year-old was forced to retire in the opening game of the women’s singles final against Nehwal after an ugly fall.

A day later, it is revealed that she has to undergo a surgery for the injured ACL, which will keep her out of competition for a considerable time.

“Time to be ready for the hardest battle,” Marin wrote on Twitter. “But I have no doubts that I’ll be back stronger.”

Time to be ready for the hardest battle, but I have no doubts that I'll be back stronger 💪#PuedoPorquePiensoQuePuedo pic.twitter.com/UC5YBIEV5y — Carolina Marín (@CarolinaMarin) January 28, 2019

The Spaniard was leading in the first game against Nehwal but she landed awkwardly on her right leg while going for an overhead shot. She was in tears instantly. She continued for two more points but was clearly in pain and was forced to retire in the final.

The Spanish badminton federation said Marin will undergo surgery on Tuesday and start rehab next week for an injury that typically requires a recovery period of half a year.

That leaves her in doubt for the world championships which will be held in Basel, Switzerland, from August 19 to 25.

In 2018, Marin had become the first female badminton player to win three world championship titles.