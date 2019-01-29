Former world number one Andy Murray has undergone a hip resurfacing surgery in London on Monday and is hopefully that his trouble with hip pain would finally end.

Announcing the surgery on instagram, Murray wrote, “Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain.

“I now have a metal hip,” added the three-time Grand Slam Champion, who announced earlier this month that he may retiring after Wimbledon.

Murray had a hip surgery in January 2018 and had played just 14 matches before the 2019 Australian Open since returning to the circuit in June last year.

In Melbourne, Murray pushed Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut to five sets in the opening round.

It is still unclear whether Murray could return to action for Wimbledon this year or the Australian Open first round encounter would be his last match on the tour.