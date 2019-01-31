Shubman Gill became the 227th cricketer to represent India in the 50-over format as he earned his cap from Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of the the fourth and penultimate one-day international in Hamilton on Thursday.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and invited India to bat first.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the last two ODIs, Rohit Sharma is back at the helm after a successful Asia Cup campaign.

Nineteen-year-old Gill makes his much-anticipated debut for India, while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed replaced Mohammed Shami. Former captain Dhoni is still not fit and will miss the match.

India are 3-0 up in the five-match series.

India playing an ODI without both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the playing XI: (Since 2008)



vs New Zealand, Today

3 ODIs vs Zimbabwe, 2015 (Big players rested)

3 ODIs vs Bangladesh, 2014 (Big players rested)

vs Sri Lanka, 2009 (Dhoni banned due to slow-over rate)#NZvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 31, 2019

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

(This report will be updated through the day)