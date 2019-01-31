Shubman Gill became the 227th cricketer to represent India in the 50-over format as he earned his cap from Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of the the fourth and penultimate one-day international in Hamilton on Thursday.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and invited India to bat first.
In the absence of Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the last two ODIs, Rohit Sharma is back at the helm after a successful Asia Cup campaign.
Nineteen-year-old Gill makes his much-anticipated debut for India, while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed replaced Mohammed Shami. Former captain Dhoni is still not fit and will miss the match.
India are 3-0 up in the five-match series.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.
(This report will be updated through the day)