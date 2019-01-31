If New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was asked to come up with a dream scenario in the middle of his sleep before the fourth one-day international against India, he wouldn’t have even imagined saying 55/8 after 20 overs.

But that was what the reality was as Trent Boult ripped through the Indian batting line-up with a five-wicket haul.

The New Zealand fast bowler was unplayable as he bowled 10 overs on the trot to finish with figures of 5/21. Add to that the fact 12 runs came in one over, then you begin to understand how good he was after Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Boult, who was seen using ice-packs on his necks during the opening spell because of the searing heat and humidity in Hamilton, breathed fire as he got the ball to swing at will.

With his five-wicket haul, Boult equalled the record for most number of five-wicket hauls by a New Zealand cricketer.

“Nice to see the ball swinging around like that, probably didn’t see the innings unfold that way. When you get conditions like that, you want to make pretty good use of it. Nice to put pressure on the visitors,” Boult said after the innings.

Most 5-fors for New Zealand in ODIs:



5 - Richard Hadlee

5 - TRENT BOULT*

4 - Shane Bond #NZvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 31, 2019

India were eventually bowled for 92 in the 31st over.

Here are some statistics from Boult’s spell:

Best figures for NZ vs India (ODIs):



6/19 S Bond, Bulawayo, 2005

5/21 T BOULT, Hamilton, 2019 *

5/22 A Adams, Queenstown, 2003

5/23 R Collinge, Christchurch, 1976

5/26 J Oram, Auckland, 2002#NZvIND https://t.co/GcPs6oMPMo — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 31, 2019

Least runs added by Indian No.3-No.6 batsmen in an ODI innings: (All dismissed)



6 v Australia, Centurion, 2003

10 v Australia, Nottingham, 1983

10 v Australia, Baroda, 2007

10 v New Zealand, Hamilton, 2019*

12 v Australia, Sydney, 2004 #NZvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 31, 2019

5 - Trent Boult has become just the seventh @BLACKCAPS player to take a five-wicket haul against India in an ODI; only once in the history of the format has a New Zealander taken more wickets against India than Boult has today (6/23 - Shane Bond in August 2005). Pace.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/7Ucznbxw4h — OptaJason (@OptaJason) January 31, 2019

Fewest ODIs to 100 wkts in a country:



49 TRENT BOULT - NZ

53 Waqar Younis - UAE

56 G McGrath/Brett Lee - Aus

60 S Pollock - SA

61 M Ntini - SA

62 Wasim Akram - UAE/ S Warne - Aus#NZvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 31, 2019