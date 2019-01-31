If New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was asked to come up with a dream scenario in the middle of his sleep before the fourth one-day international against India, he wouldn’t have even imagined saying 55/8 after 20 overs.
But that was what the reality was as Trent Boult ripped through the Indian batting line-up with a five-wicket haul.
The New Zealand fast bowler was unplayable as he bowled 10 overs on the trot to finish with figures of 5/21. Add to that the fact 12 runs came in one over, then you begin to understand how good he was after Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Boult, who was seen using ice-packs on his necks during the opening spell because of the searing heat and humidity in Hamilton, breathed fire as he got the ball to swing at will.
With his five-wicket haul, Boult equalled the record for most number of five-wicket hauls by a New Zealand cricketer.
“Nice to see the ball swinging around like that, probably didn’t see the innings unfold that way. When you get conditions like that, you want to make pretty good use of it. Nice to put pressure on the visitors,” Boult said after the innings.
India were eventually bowled for 92 in the 31st over.
Here are some statistics from Boult’s spell: