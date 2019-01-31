India will play warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh ahead of the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales, the International Cricket Council announced on Thursday.

The matches will be 50 over per side, but will not carry official One-day International status. All ten competing nations will play two official warm-up fixtures ahead of the tournament.

The matches will be held over five days between 24-28 May, and will be hosted at four of the official World Cup tournament Venues: The Bristol County Ground, Sofia Gardens in Cardiff, Hampshire Bowl and The Oval in London.

Hosts England and South Africa play the opening match of the quadrennial event. Virat Kohli and Co’s tournament opener is against the Proteas on June 5 in Southampton.