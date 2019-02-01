India’s one-day international captain Mithali Raj added another feather to her cap as she became the first woman to play 200 matches in the format when she walked out for the toss in Hamilton against New Zealand on Friday.

India, leading 2-0 in the three-match series against New Zealand, were asked to bat first by Amt Satterthwaite in the final match of the series.

The Indian veteran already held the record for being the most capped woman in one-day internationals. She earned her 192nd cap to beat Charlotte Edward’s, former England captain, record when she led India out to play England in the first match of their ICC Women’s Championship ODI series in April last year.

Raj made her ODI debut back in June 1999 against Ireland in Milton Keynes, scoring 114* as India won by 161 runs.

Most capped ODI players among women Player Career duration (* for active) Matches played Mithali Raj (India) 1999-2019* 200 Charlotte Edwards (England) 1997-2016 191 Jhulan Goswami (India) 2002-2019* 174 Alex Blackwell (Australia) 2003-2017 144 Jenny Gunn (England) 2004-2018* 143 Karen Rolton (Australia) 1995-2009 141 Sara McGlashan (New Zealand) 2002-2016 134 Anjum Chopra (India) 1995-2012 127 Lydia Greenway (England) 2003-2016 126 Claire Taylor (England) 1998-2011 126 Courtesy: ESPNCricinfo Statsguru

Raj has a staggering list of achievements, especially in the 50-over format.

She is the leading run-scorer in ODIs. Currently, she has 6622 runs against her name.

She has led a country in ODIs most number of times: 123* (Charlotte Edwards second at 117).

Raj has the highest batting average among players with 100-plus appearances; second highest among players with 50-plus appearances behind only Australia’s Meg Lanning.

With 7 centuries and 52 half centuries, Raj also holds the record for most 50-plus scores in ODIs (59).



Raj couldn’t make a telling contribution with the bat in her 200th appearance, however, after being dismissed for 9 in the third ODI against New Zealand.

Here are the playing XIs for the match at Seddon Park.

INDIA XI:

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (C), Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (W), Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav

NEW ZEALAND XI:

Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Amy Satterthwaite (C), Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Leigh Kasperek, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (W), Anna Peterson, Holly Huddleston, Lea Tahuhu

