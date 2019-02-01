A Test century-drought stretching through the home summer series against India and Sri Lanka was finally ended on Friday by Joe Burns, who became the first Australian to reach three figures since October.

The opener, in his 16th Test, brought up his ton off 147 balls on a batting-friendly wicket in the second Test at Canberra.

It was the first for Australia since Usman Khawaja’s 141 against Pakistan in Dubai in October and only the second century an Australian has scored since the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney almost 13 months ago (January 2018).

Before Burns made his mark, Travis Head’s 84 in Brisbane against Sri Lanka was Australia’s highest score in five home Tests this season. In the series against India, Marcus Harris’ 79 in the fourth Test was the best effort by an Aussie batsman.

Incidentally, after having waited for so long, Burns’ ton was followed soon after by one for Head as well, who registered his first Test century.

Joe Burns:



- The first Test century by an Australian batsman since October 2018

- The first Test century by an Australian batsman at home since January 2018

- His 4th Test century and first since February 2016#AUSvSL 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/8uDClLSblM — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) February 1, 2019

The duo also recorded the first 200-run partnership of the summer for Australia, where the batsmen have especially struggled to make a mark.

Australian skipper Tim Paine won the toss at the Manuka Oval and put his side in on a flat track conducive to batting, a gambit that looked to be paying off after some early wobbles.

By tea, they had stretched their lead to 220 for three with Burns not out 107 and Travis Head on 91 in an ominous stand.

The pair dug Australia out of a hole after they lost Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne cheaply to be in trouble at 28 for three.

(With AFP inputs)