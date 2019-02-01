Defending champions Hockey Punjab continued their dominance in the Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship with a 6-0 win over Association of Indian Universities on Friday.

Rupinder Pal Singh (4’, 15’, 50’), Dharamvir Singh (10’), Akashdeep Singh (39’) and Hartaj Aujla (51’) were on the score-sheet for Punjab in the Pool A match.

In another Pool A match, The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd drew with Services Sports Control Board 2-2.

Rajnish Salaria (20’) and AP Siraju (54’) scored for Services Sports Control Board while Tyron Pereira (36’) and Nizamuddin Mohd (60’) scored for Mumbai.

In a Pool B match, last year’s runners-up, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, beat Hockey Haryana 5-0. Talwinder Singh (3’, 58’) and Sumit Kumar (19’, 20’) scored twice and Mandeep Singh (23’) once in their team’s win.

Hockey Bhopal drew with Central Reserve Police Force 2-2 in another Pool B game. Saroj Ekka (21’) and Samsher 32’) scored for Central Reserve Police Force while Vikas Choudhary (41’) and Abhishek (59’) scored for Hockey Bhopal.

In a Pool C match, Railway Sports Promotion Board beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey 5-3.

Harsahib Singh (21’), Nilakanta Sharma (27’), Ajit Kumar Pandey (42’), Yuvraj Walmiki (51’) and Ajmeer Singh (60’) scored for the winners while Sunil Yadav (2’) and Ajay Yadav (54’, 55’) scored for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

Punjab National Bank registered a 10-3 victory against Hockey Gangpur-Odisha in the same pool.

Air India Sports Promotion Board pipped Namdhari XI 2-1 in a thrilling Pool D match. Abharan Sudev (7’) and Joginder Singh (53’) scored for the winners while Harpal Singh (30’) was the lone goal scorer for Namdhari XI.

Hockey Karnataka narrowly beat Canara Bank 3-2 in the other Pool D match.