Vani Kapoor became the first Indian to earn a card at the Australian Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour after coming through its first-ever qualifying tournament at the Ballarat Golf Club.

Vani shot rounds of 71, 78 and 69 to finish at two-over 218 and was tied-12th with three others.

The top-20 from a field of 81 earned playing rights on the Australian LPGA.

Other Indian girls in the Australian LPGA Qualifying were Diksha Dagar (tied-30th with round of 79-73-72); Astha Madan (tied-37th with cards of 75-78-73) and Ridhima Dilawari (tied-57th with cards of 76-79-76).

Bhullar makes cut at Saudi International

Gaganjeet Bhullar waged a terrific battle to make the cut while the talented Shubhankar Sharma had a forgettable week at the inaugural Saudi International.

At the new Royal Greens Golf Club, where the field was rather bumpy and grainy, Bhullar had five bogeys and one birdie in his first nine after starting from the tenth.

He was two-over but with three birdies on back nine, he got through to the next week tied-58th.

For Sharma, the dismal rounds of 77 and 73 became his undoing as he bowed out with another Indian Reyhan Thomas (67 and 77).