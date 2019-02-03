India staged a great recovery in the fifth and final one-day international against New Zealand to reach 252 after being reduced to 18-4 in the early going. Ambati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar started the process with a superb partnership to take India to 116-5 but then Hardik Pandya’s late burst got the visitors to a very competitive total.

The allrounder smashed five sixes – three of them in a row off leg-spinner Todd Astle – in his 22-ball 45 to show just how explosive he can be as a batsman and in the process helped India score 84 runs in the final ten overs.

Coming back to the Indian team after a long break (since September, 2018), Pandya had already impressed in this series, when he took a stunning catch and bowled 10 crucial overs in the third ODI. That performance played a vital role in India clinching the series.

And on Sunday at Wellington, he showed the third aspect to his all-round skills, smashing the ball around the park to help India post a competitive total.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the knock (with some references to Koffee with Karan, predictably):

Excellent burst from Pandya. He hits boundaries from shapes and positions that others may not be able to. Brilliant timer — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 3, 2019

Pandya on fire! May have given his team the edge after this sledgehammer knock. Bowlers have a total to defend — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 3, 2019

So much to love about Hardik Pandya the cricketer.



Gives his all in all three departments.

If he is a bits and pieces cricketer, the only allrounders the game has had are Kapil Dev and Jacques Kallis.#NZvIND — Eamon Lahiri (@TheSimianFreud) February 3, 2019

5th Hatrick sixes for Hardik Pandya:



Imad to Pandya 6, 6, 6



Shadab to Pandya 6, 6, 6



Pushpa to Pandya 6, 6, 6



Zampa to Pandya 6, 6, 6



Astle to Pandya 6, 6, 6 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) February 3, 2019

Another hat-trick of sixes by Hardik Pandya today. Fourth time he has hit 3 sixes off 3 balls in ODIs. The only other batsman to do it 4 times in the last two decades is AB de Villiers. #NZvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 3, 2019

Brilliant innings, Hardik. Aaj tu karke aaya 👏🏼 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) February 3, 2019

Highest SR for batsmen in an ODI v NZ in NZ: (Min.20 balls faced)



260.00 - Shahid Afridi, Christchurch, 2011

231.03 - Shahid Afridi, Wellington, 2015

222.50 - Abdul Razzaq, Wellington, 2004

204.54 - Hardik Pandya, Wellington, 2019*#NZvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 3, 2019

Hardik Pandya again proved how valuable asset he is going to be in that wc XI. He can hit long, he can pick crucial wickets and he can change the course of the match with his fielding even. Just a complete package any team would love to have in their arsenal#NZvIND #NZvsIND — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) February 3, 2019

Pandya has sent his "Hardik Subhasamsas" to Diana, all the way from NZ.



It may or may not suffice in setting a defensible score, since the top were chopped off with swing.



But, he, after de-detoxification from Koffee, has done his job.👏 — Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) February 3, 2019

Terrific hitting from Hardik, if he gets a couple of wickets will be in line for the man of the match hamper #NZvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 3, 2019

Pandya maar raha hai... Pandya maar raha hai... — cricBC (@cricBC) February 3, 2019