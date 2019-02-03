India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth One-day International on Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration.

as India eventually ended up with a fighting 252. Hardik Pandya’s 45 off 22 balls also went a long way in India posting a challenging target, and his two wickets with the ball showed why he is such an important member of the team.

New Zealand batsmen, including skipper Kane Williamson (39), squandered their starts in the chase but the home team remained in the contest until Jimmy Neesham (44 off 32) was dismissed in the 37th over. His freakish run out, which was effected by the ever-so-sharp MS Dhoni from behind the stumps, came after a lbw appeal was turned down.

New Zealand eventually ended with 217 in 44.1 overs despite Matt Henry’s unbeaten 17 off 9 in the final overs. Leg spinner Yuvzendra Chahal took three timely wickets for India, conceding just 41 runs in 10 overs.

Irrespective of the game’s outcome, Rayudu played one of the most significant knocks of his career and made a compelling claim for a World Cup spot. That his innings came when India were staring at another batting collapse made it all the more crucial.

India winning an ODI after losing their first four wickets in less than 20 runs batting first:

- 9/4 v Zim 266/8 (Tunbridge Wells) 1983 (60 ov game) India were 17/5 (Kapil Dev 175*)

- 18/4 v NZ 252/10 (Wellington) today (50 ov game) (Ambati Rayudu 90)#NZvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 3, 2019

Lowest score at fall of the 4th wicket to win an ODI: (Batting 1st)



9/4 - India vs Zimbabwe, 1983

15/4 - Australia vs Windies, 1996

18/4 - INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND, Today#NZvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 3, 2019

One of the highlights of the match was Pandya hitting three consecutive sixes in an over off Todd Astle and that’s not the first time he had done it in his career, either.

Another hat-trick of sixes by Hardik Pandya today. Fourth time he has hit 3 sixes off 3 balls in ODIs. The only other batsman to do it 4 times in the last two decades is AB de Villiers. #NZvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 3, 2019

New Zealand don’t often lose a series at home and that underlined how impressive India were through the last couple of weeks.

New Zealand losing four or more matches in bilateral home ODI series:



4 v Australia, 1999/00

4 v Sri Lanka, 2000/01

5 v Australia, 2004/05

4 v India, 2018/19*#NZvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 3, 2019

Highest win/loss ratio in home ODIs in last 5 years



2.72 South Africa

2.63 Australia

2.62 New Zealand



India have won a series against all the three teams at their home in the space of a year - 5-1 in South Africa, 2-1 in Australia and 4-1 in New Zealand. #NZvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 3, 2019

India bilateral overseas tours since June 2016:



3-0 in Zimbabwe ✅

3-1 in West Indies ✅

5-0 in Sri Lanka ✅

5-1 in South Africa ✅

1-2 in England ❌

2-1 in Australia ✅

4-1 in New Zealand ✅#NZvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 3, 2019

Here are some other statistical highlights from the game, including the end of a unique streak for Rohit Sharma:

Rohit Sharma's record streak of scoring a century in most consecutive ODI series has ended.



- 10 consecutive ODI series/tournaments

[Prev: 6 by Virat Kohli (2011-2012)]



- 8 consecutive bilateral ODI series

[Prev: 6 by Hashim Amla (2013-2015) & Virat Kohli (2015-2017)]#NZvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 3, 2019

Kedar Yadav's frequent victims in ODIs (25 wkts)

2 - Tom Latham/Mushfiqur Rahim/Kane Willimanson#NZvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 3, 2019

The last time before this series India were bowled out in two consecutive ODIs was against Bangladesh in Mirpur in June 2015 - their first two ODIs after WC 2015. #NZvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 3, 2019

Most wickets for spinners in an ODI series against New Zealand in New Zealand:



10 - Muttiah Muralitharan, 2000/01

9 - Anil Kumble, 1993/94

9 - Paul Strang, 1997/98

9 - Shane Warne, 1999/00

9 - Yuzvendra Chahal, 2018/19*#NZvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 3, 2019

(With PTI inputs)