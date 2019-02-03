Haryana picked up seven freestyle gold to completely dominate the second day of competitions in the junior National Wrestling Championship in Surat on Sunday, PTI reported.

Out of the 10 weight categories in action on Sunday, Haryana wrestlers finished on top of the podium in seven.

Anju (53kg), Priyanka (57kg), Anjali (59kg), Tina (65kg), Sonika Hooda (68kg), Nisha (72kg) and Karuna (76kg) won gold in their respective categories.

Uttar Pradesh bagged two gold through Neelam (50kg) and Aarju Tomar (55kg) while Apoorva of Madhya Pradesh won the 62kg category. In the team championship, Haryana stood first with 233 points, followed by Uttar Pradesh (161 points) and Maharashtra (96 points).