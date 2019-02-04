India rose to second in the International Cricket Council ODI team ranking. Its skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah continued to top the batters’ and bowlers’ ranking, respectively.

India, with 122 points after series wins in Australia and New Zealand, are placed behind England (126).

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who made three fifties against Australia, moved up three spots to 17th in the batsmen’s ranking.

ICC ODI RANKINGS TEAM BATSMEN BOWLERS England (126) Virat Kohli (887)

Jasprit Bumrah (808) India (122) Rohit Sharma (854) Rashid Khan (788) South Africa (111) Ross Taylor (821) Trent Boult (732) New Zealand (111) Joe Root (807) Kuldeep Yadav (719) Pakistan (102) Babar Azam (801) Yuzvendra Chahal (709)

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult surged to third from 10th in the bowlers’ rankings after finishing with 12 wickets in the series against India, which culminated in Wellington on Sunday with a 4-1 victory for the visiting side.

Boult topped the rankings in January 2016, and is again on his way up, with only Bumrah and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan ahead of him.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up one place to fifth) and fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (up six places to 17th) are among others to move up in the latest rankings.

Kedar Jadhav, meanwhile, progressed eight places to 35th in the batsmen’s ranking.

For South Africa, Quinton de Kock (up one place to eighth), Hashim Amla (up three places to 13th) and Reeza Hendricks (up 36 places to 94th) have moved up among batsmen while Andile Phehlukwayo’s eight wickets have seen him gain 13 places and reach 19th position and Dwaine Pretorious has moved up from 53rd to 44th slot.

In team Rankings, New Zealand have slipped behind South Africa to fourth place. Nepal now have a full ranking after crossing the threshold of eight matches and are now tied with the UAE at 15 points with their 2-1 win.