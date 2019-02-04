After clinching West Indies’s historic Test series win over England, captain Jason Holder will miss the third Test in St Lucia Test after being suspended by the International Cricket Council for slow over rate.

Along with the suspension, he was fined 40 per cent of his match fee after committing his second minor over-rate offence while the players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for the second Test in Antigua, according to a release by the ICC.

Incidentally, the match had ended within three days after the hosts won by 10 wickets in three days to clinch their first series win over England in 10 years.

Jeff Crowe imposed the suspension after West Indies were ruled to be two overs short of their target. Holder was previously found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the Barbados Test against Sri Lanka last June.

Holder’s absence will be a huge loss for the Windies as he is the leading run-scorer in the series and has picked up 7 wickets at an average of 17. The 27-year-old scored an unbeaten 202 in the first Test in Barbados, and became the first West Indian since Garry Sobers to top the ICC all-rounder’s charts.

Vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite is expected to lead the West Indies in the third Test starting on Saturday.