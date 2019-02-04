Services Sports Control Board thrashed Association of Indian Universities 5-1 in a Pool A match of the ninth Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship. Jugraj Singh (6’, 25’) scored twice while Rajant (2’), Sanjit Toppo (42’), Sayyed Rahim (50’) for the winners while Amanpreet Singh (15’) was the lone goal scorer for Association of Indian Universities.

Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Canara Bank also registered important victories in their respective group stage matches to stay in contention for a quarter-final berth.

In a closely fought Pool B match, Hockey Haryana beat Central Reserve Police Force 2-1. Both teams played to par with Central Reserve Police Force making the first breakthrough in the 11th minute through Ignacius Toppo but a determined Hockey Haryana fought back to equalise in the 13th minute through Jonny Josrotiya and took a 2-1 lead in the 17th minute through a fine goal by skipper Bharat. They did well to defend their score till the final hooter.

A low-scoring Pool C match saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Punjab National Bank 1-0.

Abhay Kumar was the star of the match as he scored the lone goal which helped his team seal the winning points through his 21st minute strike.

In a Pool D encounter Namdhari XI lost to Canara Bank 1-3. Former India striker Nikkin Thimmaiah (32’, 47’) struck a splendid double goal for Canara Bank that helped his team with the match. Pruthviraj GN had scored an eighth minute goal to help Canara Bank gain 1-0 lead but Navjot Singh (24’) had equalised for Namdhari XI before Nikkin scored the winning double.

With just one more day of round robin matches left, defending champions Hockey Punjab continued to lead in Pool A points table with Services Sports Control Board standing second. In Pool B, Petroleum Sports Control Board remained unbeaten to lead the chart while Hockey Haryana are placed second. In Pool C, Railway Sports Promotion Board are first, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Hockey. In Pool D, Air India Sports Promotion Board tops the group with Hockey Karnataka in the second position.