The clash between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, on Wednesday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, was supposed to be a high-profile one. The former has established itself as a footballing powerhouse and the latter is from a state that wildly celebrates the sport. So, a fanfare is usually expected when they meet. But because of their positions in this season’s Indian Super League – as it reaches the end of the group stage – the build-up to the contest, understandably, is subdued. Bengaluru are atop the table, with 30 points from 13 games while Kerala, with just one win, are ninth with 10 points. Only Chennaiyin FC, with five points, are below them.

On Wednesday night, one team will look to seal the play-off berth and the other, according its head coach, “will play for pride”.

All’s well with the Blues

At the beginning of the season, a few doubted BFC’s chances of emulating, under new head coach Carles Cuadrat, last season’s awesome run in the group stage (they had 40 points from 18 matches).

Cuadrat has allayed the fears. The Blues have hitherto lost just one match. He has the chance to do better than his predecessor.

There was a hint of pride when he said, ahead of the contest against Kerala, “I have been hearing coaches say that they have been playing very well and they have played better than Bengaluru. But in the end, we have been getting points in almost all our games, except the Mumbai game. So, this means something. The players put everything in every game.”

Cuadrat confirmed the return of striker Miku, who has recovered from an ankle injury that kept him out for eight games. The new signing, Luisma Villa, has also bolstered their attack. The midfielder joined the Blues till the end of the season and has been training for a week since arriving in Bengaluru.

“Luisma, along with Dimas and Xisco, gives us options to keep the ball a lot more than we have been in the recent past. He will need time to get comfortable with the way we have been training, but he comes with experience and I am sure he will help us,” said Cuadrat.

Blasters wish to end winless streak

Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, have a setback in defence with hard-working left-back Lalruatthara not making the trip to Bengaluru after picking up a red card in the 0-2 loss against Delhi Dynamos last week.

It has been a season to forget for the Blasters with the team winless in 13 matches. In January, David James was replaced by Nelo Vingada as the team’s head coach but the Portuguese tactician has not fared any better either as the team managed a draw and a loss in his first two games in charge.

Kerala Blasters have been wasteful in converting chances this season. Off the 139 chances created by Kerala this season, just 13 have been converted. They also have the second worst defensive record, having leaked 23 goals.

In defence, there is a concern over Anas Edathodika’s fitness and Sandesh Jhingan will need to marshal his troops well if Kerala are to beat BFC for the first time.

“I only look at the next match. The next match is always the most important match. The past is done. I need to see what’s wrong and try to get better in the next match. I hope that we can go up by one or two positions. Now, we need to look at recovering the confidence,” Vingada said before the game.

“With these players, we need to perform better, so I need to check what’s wrong and get the best out of them,” he added.

There isn’t a lot at stake for the Blasters but they will try not to reach the nadir of the points table.