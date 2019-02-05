Calicut Heroes notched up their second successive win in the Pro Volleyball League, defeating U Mumba Volley 3-2 in a thrilling battle in Kochi on Tuesday. Calicut beat U Mumba Volley 15-10, 12-15, 15-13, 14-15, 15-9, PTI reported.

For Calicut, it was yet again Ajith Lal who played the lead role with 16 points (15 spikes, 1 block), while skipper Dipesh Kumar Sinha stood out with 11 points (7 spikes, 3 blocks and 1 serve) for U Mumba Volley. Saqlain Tariq was adjudged the player of the match.

Kochi Blue Spikers will take on Ahmedabad Defenders on February 6.