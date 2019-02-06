Just a week after a surgery on her right knee for broken ligaments, world champion Carolina Marin was back at the badminton court for training.

The Spaniard tweeted a video of her training while sitting on a chair and on crutches. She captioned the tweet as “who would have thought this last Friday”

Day 8 - Who could imagine this the last Tuesday? 😏🏸



Día 8 - Quién se iba a imaginar esto el pasado martes? 😏🏸#PuedoPorquePiensoQuePuedo pic.twitter.com/aE7KdOwokN — Carolina Marín (@CarolinaMarin) February 5, 2019

Marin had ruptured her anterior cruciate ligaments during the Indonesia Masters final against Saina Nehwal two weeks back and had to undergo a surgery last week.

The 25-year-old was forced to retire in the opening game of the women’s singles final against Nehwal after an ugly fall on her right leg while going for an overhead shot. She was in tears instantly. She continued for two more points but was clearly in pain and was forced to retire in the final.

After the surgery, the Spanish badminton federation had said that Marin may miss six to eight months of action including the August world championships to be held in Basel, Switzerland.

Day 7 - Step by step 😌👣

Día 7 - Paso a paso 😌👣#PuedoPorquePiensoQuePuedo pic.twitter.com/8u9N5lSC4y — Carolina Marín (@CarolinaMarin) February 4, 2019

Marin posted the video with a hastag which loosely translates to “I can because I believe I can”