The National Rifle Association of India removed Jaspal Rana, the national junior pistol coach, from preparatory national camp just three weeks before the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. No reason has been provided to Rana non-inclusion.

The association has picked up 23 shooters for the camp which began on February 5 at the Karni Singh Shooting Range and will go on till February 23.

Apart from the shooters, 11 officials have been also included in the camp. Two foreign coaches are also part of the camp.

“It is sad. I have not even been informed that I was not needed at the camp,” Rana was quoted as saying by Mail Today. “Without trying to take the credit from the performance of shooters like Manu, Chinki and Saurabh, I can say I have nurtured them all along.”

The decision comes as a surprise just 15 days before the biggest event at home which will also be a quota event for Tokyo Olympics.

Moreover, the NRAI had recommended Rana’s name for the Dronacharya Award last year after the Asian Games.

“I am not upset just because I am not in the camp. But I wonder what will happen to the juniors who have been working under me,” Rana said.

There is, however, some confusion over whether the national junior pistol coach should be part of the senior team’s preparatory camp at all. Scroll.in has reached out to the National Rifle Association of India for a comment.