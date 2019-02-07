Defending champions Hockey Punjab advanced to the semi-finals of the ninth senior men’s National Hockey Championship with a 3-0 victory over Hockey Haryana on Thursday.

Punjab & Sind Bank, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Railway Sports Promotion Board clinched the other semi-final berths.

Akashdeep Singh starred in Punjab’s win, scoring in the 46th and 54th minute. Ramandeep Singh struck the opening goal in the 25th minute.

In the second quarter-final, Punjab & Sind Bank beat Air India Sports Promotion Board 3-2. Gaganpreet Singh scored in the ninth and 59th minute and Satbir Singh in the 42nd for Punjab & Sind Bank while Abharan Sudev (23’) and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (45’) scored for Air India Sports Promotion Board.

The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd was a no-match to Petroleum Sports Promotion Board as they lost 0-5. Hardik Singh (39’, 52’) scored twice for the winners, while Harmanpreet Singh (40’), Affan Yousuf (44’) and Talwinder Singh (60’) added to their scoreline.

In the fourth quarter-final, Railway Sports Promotion Board beat Hockey Karnataka 5-0. Amit Rohidas scored twice in the 10th and 41st minute while Pratap Lakra scored in the 21st minute, and Harsahib Singh scored in the 48th minute to seal RSPB’s semi-final berth.