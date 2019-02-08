Triple World Cup winner Ricky Ponting will join Justin Langer and Australia’s coaching staff for the World Cup in England this year.

Cricket Australia announced today that Ponting will work alongside coach Langer for Australia’s Cup campaign in June and July, when they’ll look to win a sixth title.

The recruitment of Ponting will allow batting coach Graeme Hick to focus on Australia’s Ashes campaign, which immediately follows the World Cup.

“This appointment also provides an opportunity for Graeme Hick to focus on preparation for the Ashes,” said interim Team Performance Executive General Manager Belinda Clark.

“With two major events back to back we believe it is important to focus a number of staff specifically on one event. The appointment of Ricky is a part of this overall strategy.”

Potning had previously worked as an assistant with Australia’s T20 side in 2018 and 2017.

Australia’s World Cup squad will be finalised in late April. They will hold a pre-tournament camp in Brisbane in early May before their tournament opener against Afghanistan in Bristol on June 1.

Ponting will coach the newly renamed Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League in April and May before joining Australia’s squad.