An inside edge was apparent even without the Hotspot technology but New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell fell to a contentious leg-before call during the second T20 International against India. The spirit of the game once again came under the scanner.

Mitchell, who made his debut in the first T20 in Wellington, was at the centre of a massive DRS controversy during the second game in Auckland.

He was given out lbw to Krunal Pandya in the seventh over of New Zealand’s innings by the on-field umpires, and opted for a review on the insistence of his skipper Kane Williamson, who was at the non-striker’s end.

TV replays clearly showed there was an inside edge and a patch on the hotspot could also be detected when the ball beat Mitchell’s bat. But, he was still given out by third umpire Shaun Haig. “This is a horror decision,” said the on-air commentators.

Williamson expressed his dismay to the umpires and asked to Mitchell to stop. The situation became a little animated when former captain MS Dhoni had a word with Williamson and the umpire in the presence of captain Rohit Sharma.

The on-field umpires went by the rule book and Mitchell had to make his way back to the dugout.

The only way Mitchell could have survived was if Rohit had called him back after replays on the big screen made it clear that there was an inside edge before the ball hit the batsman’s pads. But the Kiwis accepted the controversial call with minimum fuss.