A body recovered from the submerged wreckage of a plane that went down in the English Channel more than two weeks ago has been identified as that of footballer Emiliano Sala, British police said on Thursday.

The light aircraft was carrying the 28-year-old footballer from France to his new Premier League team Cardiff City, when it disappeared near the British island of Guernsey, along with 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson.

Cardiff City posted this on their website:

It is with great sadness that we report the following statement, issued on February 7th 2019 by the Dorset Police: “The body brought to Portland Port today, Thursday 7 February 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala. The families of Mr Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson have been updated with this news and will continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.” We offer our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of Emiliano. He and David will forever remain in our thoughts.

Argentinian footballing idols Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta were among the first to pay tribute to the talented young player, who hailed from the South American country.

“I am very sorry about this sad news. Many of us kept a glimmer of hope for you, Emiliano,” footballing superstar Maradona said on Instagram, after the identification of the body.

“What sadness, this is the worst news. Rest in peace warrior,” tweeted retired Argentinian football star Gabriel Batistuta.

Here’s a collection of tributes to Sala:

#Update The body brought to Portland Port today has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala.



The families of Mr Sala and pilot David Ibbotson have been updated. Our thoughts remain with them all



https://t.co/YpVTvaEt7P — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) February 7, 2019

RIP EMI 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) February 7, 2019

Club Statement (07/02/19): https://t.co/ib8zJfWzvC



Forever in our thoughts 💙 — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) February 7, 2019

Rest in peace, Emiliano Sala 🙏🏽



Condolences to the families of Emiliano and the pilot. pic.twitter.com/EDKsbxpmTg — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) February 8, 2019

"We will never forget you Emi."



Today, the entire FC Nantes website is a tribute for Emiliano Sala 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/mlAwsqFj09 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 8, 2019

What an incredible tragedy. Thoughts are with the loved ones of Emiliano Sala 🙏🏾 #RIPsala pic.twitter.com/13hCfAWLJb — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) February 8, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain offers its condolences to the friends and family of Emiliano Sala.



A minute's applause will be given in his memory ahead of tomorrow's match against Bordeaux.



Rest in peace, Emiliano 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BJGiQclSW9 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 8, 2019

My condolences to the family and friends of Emiliano Sala. Such sad news. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Iqjrl4V2r8 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) February 8, 2019

Rest in peace Emiliano Sala 💔. My thoughts and prayers go out to your friends and family 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/KaoY4iu8CW — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) February 8, 2019

Rest in peace Emiliano Sala. Thoughts are with friends and family 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9BnTKEawgz — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) February 8, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and teammates of Emiliano Sala.



Never Forgotten. pic.twitter.com/wLrY7SAkuk — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 8, 2019

FIFA and the whole football community are deeply saddened about the death of Emiliano Sala. FIFA and its President Gianni Infantino would like to extend their sincerest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are also with the family of pilot David Ibbotson pic.twitter.com/U2bBV7cb36 — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) February 8, 2019

A sad day. The thoughts and sincere condolences of UEFA and the whole European football family are with the friends and family of Emiliano Sala this morning. pic.twitter.com/BD9P0TwwOX — UEFA (@UEFA) February 8, 2019

With great sadness, we join the rest of the football world in grieving the death of Emiliano Sala. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends, to his federation @AFA/@Argentina , and to @FCNantes and @CardiffCityFC for this tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/oqBMIbLdtd — HNS | CFF (@HNS_CFF) February 8, 2019

May you rest in peace Emiliano #Sala 🙏🏻💛💚💙 — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 8, 2019

Emiliano Sala (1990-2019)

Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/w3F7kt1d5Z — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 7, 2019

RIP Emiliano Sala. Such a shame. Thoughts are with friends & Family pic.twitter.com/Zep3OkS7J3 — Glen Johnson (@glen_johnson) February 8, 2019

Rest in peace SALA 🙏🙏 https://t.co/dlHdkCvkuF — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) February 8, 2019

Emiliano Sala’s last ever goal, celebrating with his teammates and crowd. What. A. Hero! #RIPEmiliano 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/1eZgtpMI1y — TwittaNerd™ ⁠ (@LindoMyeni) February 8, 2019

Rest in peace Emiliano Sala.



We’re sending love and condolences to everyone affected. 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/FUY84A51SX — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 8, 2019

The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the friends and family of Emiliano Sala and all those at @CardiffCityFC and @FCNantes following last night’s sad news. pic.twitter.com/SOEZi2WNIa — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 8, 2019