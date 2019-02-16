Hockey India on Saturday named a list of 34 players for the senior men’s National Camp to begin at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru, on 18 February to prepare for the season’s first tournament - Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia, starting on 23 March 2019.
Hockey India has retained all 18 players in the Indian Team that took part at the Men’s World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar for the month-long Camp that concludes on 18 March 2019.
The list also features Sultan of Johor Cup Silver-medal winning India Colts Shilanand Lakra, Suman Beck, Mandeep Mor, Yashdeep Siwach, Vishal Antil and Gursahabjit Singh, who had figured in the 34-member camp for the World Cup last year. The youngsters have been credited for showing continued improvement and potential to match the standards at the Senior level.
“The team for the 28th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will be selected from this core group of 34 players after a selection trial is held in Bengaluru in the last week of February. I am happy to note that the junior players who have recently been inducted into the Senior Camp have shown significant improvement and that the depth in the group is strong.” expressed David John, High Performance Director, Hockey India.
List of players selected for the National Camp
Goalkeepers:
1. PR Sreejesh
2. Suraj Karkera
3. Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders:
4. Harmanpreet Singh
5. Gurinder Singh
6. Varun Kumar
7. Kothajit Singh Khadangbam
8. Surender Kumar
9. Amit Rohidas
10. Jarmanpreet Singh
11. Pardeep Singh
12. Suman Beck
13. Mandeep Mor
14. Birendra Lakra
15. Rupinder Pal Singh
Midfielders:
16. Manpreet Singh
17. Chinglensana Singh Kangujam
18. Sumit
19. Simranjit Singh
20. Nilakanta Sharma
21. Hardik Singh
22. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
23. Vivek Sagar Prasad
24. Yashdeep Siwach
25. Vishal Antil
Forwards:
26. Akashdeep Singh
27. Ramandeep Singh
28. Gurjant Singh
29. Mandeep Singh
30. Dilpreet Singh
31. Sumit Kumar
32. Gursahabjit Singh
33. Shilanand Lakra
34. SV Sunil