Hockey India on Saturday named a list of 34 players for the senior men’s National Camp to begin at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru, on 18 February to prepare for the season’s first tournament - Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia, starting on 23 March 2019.

Hockey India has retained all 18 players in the Indian Team that took part at the Men’s World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar for the month-long Camp that concludes on 18 March 2019.

The list also features Sultan of Johor Cup Silver-medal winning India Colts Shilanand Lakra, Suman Beck, Mandeep Mor, Yashdeep Siwach, Vishal Antil and Gursahabjit Singh, who had figured in the 34-member camp for the World Cup last year. The youngsters have been credited for showing continued improvement and potential to match the standards at the Senior level.

“The team for the 28th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will be selected from this core group of 34 players after a selection trial is held in Bengaluru in the last week of February. I am happy to note that the junior players who have recently been inducted into the Senior Camp have shown significant improvement and that the depth in the group is strong.” expressed David John, High Performance Director, Hockey India.

List of players selected for the National Camp

Goalkeepers:

1. PR Sreejesh

2. Suraj Karkera

3. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders:

4. Harmanpreet Singh

5. Gurinder Singh

6. Varun Kumar

7. Kothajit Singh Khadangbam

8. Surender Kumar

9. Amit Rohidas

10. Jarmanpreet Singh

11. Pardeep Singh

12. Suman Beck

13. Mandeep Mor

14. Birendra Lakra

15. Rupinder Pal Singh

Midfielders:

16. Manpreet Singh

17. Chinglensana Singh Kangujam

18. Sumit

19. Simranjit Singh

20. Nilakanta Sharma

21. Hardik Singh

22. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

23. Vivek Sagar Prasad

24. Yashdeep Siwach

25. Vishal Antil

Forwards:

26. Akashdeep Singh

27. Ramandeep Singh

28. Gurjant Singh

29. Mandeep Singh

30. Dilpreet Singh

31. Sumit Kumar

32. Gursahabjit Singh

33. Shilanand Lakra

34. SV Sunil